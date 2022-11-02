Family Seeks Funeral Expense Help For Two Killed in Sunday Blaze

GoFundMe

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The family of the two people killed in a fire last weekend have set up a GoFundMe Page to help pay for funeral expenses.

The family of Antonio and A’mari Davidson say they were the ones who lost their lives early Sunday morning in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue, just after 1:00am.

Antonio Davidson and his infant son A’mari lost their lives in the blaze while several others were displaced.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Police did say that there’s no evidence of foul play.