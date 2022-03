In a scene right out of “The Wizard of Oz”, a Louisiana family is lucky to be alive after a tornado picked up their house and dropped it onto the street.

Neighbors say the parents climbed out of the wreckage and began screaming for help because their daughter, who is on a breathing machine, was still inside.

Firefighters soon arrived and were able to carry the girl out to safety.

She was taken to a hospital and is “doing fine”, authorities say.