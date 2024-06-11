Fatal ATV Crash in Salem Lakes Claims Life of 36-Year-Old Woman

Salem Lakes, WI (WLIP)–A fatal ATV crash occurred in Salem Lakes on Sunday resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman.

The victim has been identified as Samantha Pageau.

Emergency responders from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Salem Lakes Fire Department arrived at the scene of a single ATV crash on 234th Avenue in Salem Lakes just after 9 PM.

Pageau was found unconscious and not breathing next to the ATV.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, with assistance from the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team and DNR Conservation Wardens. No other information was released.