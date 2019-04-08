Fatal Crash Victims Identified

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information about the triple fatal crash that happened Friday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deceased as 67 year old Dr.Michael Rizzo, who was pronounced dead at the scene, 76 year old Dr Vincent Rizzo who was pronounced dead at St Catherine’s Hospital, and 74 year old Mary Rizzo who was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee before she died.

A fourth person is identified as Gerald Rizzo who is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The alleged drunk driver is identified as 40 year old Timothy Vandervere of Beach Park. He faces three felony charges of reckless homicide, three felony counts of knowingly operating after revocation, one count of reckless injury, and other charges.

Vandervere will be taken into custody after he’s released from the hospital. Authorities are awaiting the results of a blood draw and may modify the charges in the case.

Authorities say that Vandervere had a valid Illinois driver’s license but his license was suspended in Wisconsin.

Witnesses say that Vandervere’s pick up was driving erratically at a very high rate of speed before he allegedly rear ended the Rizzo’s jeep which then rolled into a ditch.

Vandervere has a prior injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle in 2005.