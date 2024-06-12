Fatal Gurnee Crash Claims Life of 57-Year-Old Motorcyclist

Round Lake Beach, IL (WLIP)–One person is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle occurred in Gurnee on May 23.

The collision at Grand Avenue and Spruce Street left 57-year-old motorcyclist Frank Rodriguez from Round Lake Beach seriously injured.

Despite being transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries on June 9.

The crash, under investigation by Gurnee Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County, happened when the SUV allegedly turned left into a parking lot and struck the westbound motorcycle.

Preliminary findings indicate Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries.