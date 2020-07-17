Fatal Hit and Run Driver Turns Self In, Charged

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman is in the Lake County Jail, after turning herself in for a fatal incident in Waukegan.

Police officials say Linda Ray is accused of killing Chad Aiello with a vehicle back on June 4th. The 37-year-old Kenosha man was riding his bike along Lewis Avenue that day when he was struck by an SUV.

Ray was said to be behind the wheel of that vehicle, but that it was not registered to her. The 47-year-old is now charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

She’s currently being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond and is due in court next week (July 20th).