Fatal Hit and Run Under Investigation

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A weekend hit and run crash in Round Lake Beach left one person dead. Police say the incident took place on Saturday morning around 6:30 along Route 83 near Fox Chase Drive.

A male was found deceased in the ditch line near the roadway, along with several pieces of a vehicle. An autopsy is set to be performed on the victim today (Monday). Officials say they have found the suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2011-2014 black Ford Explorer, but have not announced any arrests or charges.

Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.