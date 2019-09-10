Fatal Hit and Run Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a fatal weekend hit-and-run. The incident took place just after midnight on Saturday morning in the 24-hundred block of Washington Street.

Police arrived to find a man in his 50’s with serious injuries from being hit by a vehicle. The man was rushed to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later. The offending vehicle, believed to be a black sedan, fled the scene.

Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.