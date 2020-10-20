Fatal Traffic Crash in Waukegan leaves Two Injured

(Waukegan, IL) A crash in Waukegan left one person dead and two injured.

The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Green Bay Road. Police say a Chevy SUV and Jeep Liberty collided, leaving the front seat passenger in the Jeep, a Waukegan man in his 30’s, dead.

The driver of the Jeep, a Waukegan woman in her 40’s was hospitalized with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevy, a Waukegan man in his 20’s was also sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe speed was a contributing factor, and that one car went against a traffic signal leading to the collision. Which car that was, remains under investigation.