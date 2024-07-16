Fatal Train-Vehicle Crash in Ingleside Claims Life of 70-Year-Old Man

Ingleside, IL (WLIP)–A fatal vehicle crash involving a commuter train occurred in Ingleside, resulting in the death of 70-year-old Randy Koppen of McHenry.

The crash happened on July 15, 2024, around 7:35 a.m. at Larkin Lane and Wilson Road.

First responders found the vehicle heavily damaged, and Koppen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed that he died from blunt force injuries.

The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident.