Father and Son Charged in Beating of Private Investigator

Gavel

(Antioch, IL) An Antioch Township father and son are each facing felony charges, after a private investigator was severely beaten.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Wednesday evening, when the 51-year-old Island Lake man was performing surveillance.

Authorities say Steven Wright and his son Russell, who were not the subject of the surveillance, blocked the man’s vehicle with a car of their own, pried open his door, and beat him.

The 51-year-old was able to call 911 before his phone was smashed by one of the suspects. Sheriff’s deputies took the duo into custody, while the victim was hospitalized with multiple broken bones.

The 62 and 23-year-old subjects each face charges of robbery, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property. Both are due in court next week.