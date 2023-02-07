Father of Former KUSD Student Files Suit; Alleges Officer Used “Excessive Force” Breaking Up Altercation

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The father of the former Lincoln Middle School student who was injured when an off duty officer knelt on her neck during a fight at the school has filed a federal lawsuit against KUSD, the city of Kenosha, and the officer.

The incident happened March 4th of last year during lunch time in the school’s cafeteria and was caught on video.

The federal lawsuit filed by Jerrel Perez alleges that his daughter was left with traumatic injuries and accuses officer Shawn Guetschow-who was working off duty as a security guard at the school- of excessive force in breaking up an altercation between the girl and another student.

It asks for unspecified damages and punishment for the officer. Guetschow was also reportedly injured and left the district security job but stayed with Kenosha Police.

The girl is also said to no longer be a student in the school and has moved out of state.