Father of Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Draws Ire of Judge

(Waukegan, IL) A 60-day jail sentence has begun for the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect. Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty earlier this month to misdemeanor reckless conduct charges, on the day his trial for felony reckless conduct was to begin. Prosecutors say Crimo was reckless in signing off on a firearms card for his son Robert Crimo III back in 2019…three years before the July 4th shooting that left seven dead and several people wounded. The 58-year-old drew the ire of the judge as he turned himself in on Wednesday, as he wore a shirt which on the front read “I’m a political pawn” and on the back read “lies, facts, reality.” He turned the shirt inside out when threatened with contempt of court.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-15-23)