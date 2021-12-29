FBI Looking Into Lake County Bank Robbery

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A suspect is being sought after a bank robbery in Round Lake Beach. The Chicago branch of the FBI says the incident took place last week Monday at the First Midwest Bank in the 17-hundred block of Cedar Lake Road. It’s unclear how much money was taken, and no injuries were reported. The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 5’6″ with a medium build. He was last seen in a white t-shirt, black hooded jacket, jeans, and a black baseball cap with an unspecified logo. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or the FBI.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-29-21)