FBI Says Highland Park Mass Shooting Suspect May Also Have Had Plans Involving Explosives

(Via Lake County Jail)

(Waukegan, IL) The suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting may have been trying to do more harm to people with explosives. Unsealed FBI affidavits show that Robert Crimo III told investigators that if things had lined up properly in his plan, improvised explosives that were found in his home would have been used. But FBI officials also warned that the 22-year-old made several conflicting statements during multiple hours of questioning, and that there may have never been an actual plan to deploy the incendiary devices. Crimo is facing 117 felony charges, including multiple counts of first degree murder from the 4th of July parade shooting. He is due in court for a case management hearing on May 9th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-3-23)