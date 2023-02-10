FBI Searching Home Of Former Vice President Pence As Part Of Classified Docs Probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe.

That’s according to two people familiar with the search who were not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a “small number of documents” that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence’s Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.