FCC to Require 10-Digit Dialing Code for Wisconsin starting Sunday

Beginning this Sunday Oct. 24th, all customers with the area codes 262, 414, 608, and 920 will need to dial the area code and number in order to connect their local and long-distance calls. This will apply to all calls that are currently dialed with seven digits.

The change comes after the Federal Communications Commissions approved ‘988’ as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting next July. To ensure ‘988’ calls reach the lifeline, providers in 36 states including Wisconsin and Illinois, must transition to 10-digit dialing systems.

Calls made on or after October 24th will not be connected with only seven digits.

The 10-digit dialing requirement will not change the following: