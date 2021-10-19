FDA Plans To Allow People To ‘Mix-and-Match’ Their COVID-19 Booster Shots

According to The New York Times, the FDA is planning to allow vaccinated individuals to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from the original shot they received.

For example, if you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you would be able to get a booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer’s vaccine.

Health experts will reportedly not recommend one shot over another.

A recent study found that those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and then received a Moderna booster shot saw their antibody levels increase 76-fold in 15 days.

Researchers found Pfizer’s booster dose also raised antibody levels, but not as much as Moderna’s.

An official announcement from the FDA is expected before the end of the week.