Feb 2022 Kenosha County Spring Primary Election Results

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The April Spring General Election races are set.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink was the top vote getter for the race to replace retiring Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser.

She received 44.4% of the ballots cast or 6,198 votes. Samantha Kerman also moves on to the General Election with nearly 38% of the vote, or 5,297 ballots cast. County Supervisor Jerry Gulley is the runner up with about 17.5% of the ballots cast.

In the city of Kenosha, incumbent 6th District Alderperson David Paff survived the primary but received about 36% of the vote. Challenger Brandi Ferree got the most votes with almost 45% of the vote. Ryan Havron is eliminated, having only received about 18.5% percent of the vote.

