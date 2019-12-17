Federal lawsuit seeks to stop Wisconsin voter purge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal lawsuit aims to stop the purging of more than 200,000 registered voters from voter rolls in Wisconsin.

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It comes after the Wisconsin Department of Justice appealed a state judge’s ruling ordering the purge.

The federal lawsuit argues that it would be an unconstitutional violation of due process rights to deactivate the registrations of the voters without proper notice.

The League argues that people who have not moved were improperly flagged and could be removed.

It’s asking a federal court to bar any deactivation until those voters are notified.