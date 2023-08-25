Fed’s Powell: Economy’s Solid Growth Could Require More Fed Hikes To Fight Inflation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.

Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high.

Speaking at an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its benchmark rate elevated until inflation is reduced to its 2% target. “Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” he said.