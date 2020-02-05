FEMA Inspects Shoreline Damage

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Federal officials were in Kenosha Tuesday to assess damage from last month’s storms.

The damage along the shoreline in several areas from high winds and waves left areas devastated in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers.

The FEMA officials are trying to determine if Southeast Wisconsin will qualify for federal aid and they have already looked into damage in Milwaukee and Racine Counties.

The damage from those areas must reach 30 million dollars to qualify for aid. It’s thought the damage estimates will meet that threshold.