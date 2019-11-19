Few Details Known In Weekend Shooting

KENOSHA, WI—Few new details have been released in the shooting that happened late Saturday night.

One man was shot near the intersection of 70th Street and 14th Avenue. The 34 year old man may have been in a dispute with another person, who then shot him in the abdomen. He had to undergo surgery but will be ok. He’s said to not be cooperating with police.

The man was driven to the hospital by a family member where he was located by police. The two men were at a house party in the area. No suspect has been named.