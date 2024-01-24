Update: One Dead After Pleasant Prairie Shooting, Suspect Being Sought

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Police in Pleasant Prairie have released more information on a shooting that took place yesterday afternoon. The incident was called in from the 103-thousand block of 77th Street just after 4 o’clock. Officers arrived to find a 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound. That man, identified as Anton Lemarr Space was pronounced dead at Froedtert Hospital. A search of the area turned up no suspect. Officials say they are still looking for leads and a motive in the shooting. They also say Space leaves behind a wife and four children

Peter Serzant (Updated by Tim Vander Tuuk), WLIP News (1-24-24)