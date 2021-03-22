Fiery Crash in Mount Pleasant

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries after a fiery crash in Mt Pleasant.

The two vehicle crash happened just before 9:20 PM Saturday night at the intersection of

Highway 20 and Oakes Road. According to Mt Pleasant Police, when officers arrived both

vehicles were on fire and one person had to be rescued from her vehicle. The 17-year-old from

Madison was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She also faces several

citations in the collision- including speeding and driving without a license or insurance.

The occupants of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the crash.