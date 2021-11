KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Final arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse have concluded.

Jurors will begin their deliberations on Tuesday morning at 9 AM.

The day is expected to begin with selecting the six reserve jurors with the remaining 12 starting their work on reaching a verdict.

Judge Bruce Schroeder says that the jurors’ numbers will be put into a hopper in the courtroom for the selection process.