Find Your Stimulus Money
What will you do with your stimulus money this time around? We spoke to several people in the Kenosha Area and here’s what they said…
Anna/Kenosha… “We bought a boat last time but we’re saving all of it this time around. We are working with an investor/finance guy to hopefully make more money for the future! Although I wish we could spend some of it for concerts. #adulting.”
Madison/Kenosha… “School, car payment, insurance, phone, bills.”
Phil/Antioch… “I’m putting it towards my credit card debt to pay for our vacation in January!”
Dena/Lindenhurst… “I’m saving it!”
Tracy/Kenosha… “We’re building a privacy fence.”
Howard/Racine… “I’ll spend some of it on my grand kids and save the rest for now.”
What are you spending your stimulus money on this time?
How much will your third round of the economic impact payment be for you and your family?
Those eligible will automatically receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $1,400 for individuals or $2,800 for married couples, plus $1,400 for each dependent. Unlike EIP1 and EIP2, families will get a payment for all their dependents claimed on a tax return, not just their qualifying children under 17. Normally, a taxpayer will qualify for the full amount if they have an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 for singles and married persons filing a separate return, up to $112,500 for heads of household and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses. Payment amounts are reduced for filers with incomes above those levels. (Source:www.IRS.gov)
Find your Stimulus Money and get more information on the IRS website… CLICK HERE