Fire at Waukegan Boat Warehouse Causes “Millions” in Damages

(Waukegan, IL) A fire in Waukegan left a boat storage facility with millions of dollars in damage. The blaze was called in Wednesday night along Madison Street, and was upgraded quickly to a 4-alarm blaze. Over 100 people from Lake, Kenosha and McHenry Counties responded to the facility that was said to contain upwards of 70 boats. It took over 6 hours to get things under control as fire crews dealt with the size of the blaze, as well as rough weather conditions. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and though the full scope isn’t known at this point, damage estimates have been put in the “several million dollar” range.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-4-22)