Fire Closes Green Bay Road

KENOSHA, WI–A fire at a Kenosha trucking company closed a state highway to traffic Thursday morning. Fire crews from Kenosha and Somers responded to call at Dejno’s Trucking around 3:15 AM and reportedly found the business and a trailer ablaze.

The firefighters extinguished the flames by 7 AM but Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) remained closed between Highways 158 (52nd St) and K (60th St) for the morning rush hour.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say that the door to the business was open when crews arrived.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/27/18 Bell Goes After Kenosha D.A.; Alleges Blocking of New Investigation Christmas Eve Fire Displaces Family WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 12/26/18 Schimel Recommended Others For His New Job Holiday Travel Gas Prices Lower Than Last Year
Comments