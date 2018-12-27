Fire Closes Green Bay Road

KENOSHA, WI–A fire at a Kenosha trucking company closed a state highway to traffic Thursday morning. Fire crews from Kenosha and Somers responded to call at Dejno’s Trucking around 3:15 AM and reportedly found the business and a trailer ablaze.

The firefighters extinguished the flames by 7 AM but Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) remained closed between Highways 158 (52nd St) and K (60th St) for the morning rush hour.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say that the door to the business was open when crews arrived.