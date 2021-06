KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Fire crews battled a blaze in the Southport Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The blaze broke out in the basement of the home around 4 AM and quickly spread to the upper floors. The family inside was able to get out safely. Significant damage was done to the home and the flames rekindled later in the morning after they had been extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.