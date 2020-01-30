Fire Destroys School Bus; No Injuries

A firefighter extinguishing a vehicle fire along an Arizona road. Firefighter's face is not visible, no model release is necessary.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

GURNEE, IL—A school bus fire near Gurnee Mills Mall destroyed the vehicle, but caused no injuries.

The blaze broke out on Wednesday afternoon on Grand Avenue. No students were on the bus at the time, and the driver was able to escape the flames unharmed.

Fire crews were able to douse the fire using water and foam, but the bus was a near total loss. The official cause of the incident is under investigation.