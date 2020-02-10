Fire in Antioch Destroys Home, Kills Pets

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

ANTIOCH, IL—A fire in Antioch left a home uninhabitable, and killed a trio of pets.

The blaze broke out on Friday night in the 300 block of Sequoia Court, and grew so large that fire departments from Illinois and Wisconsin helped to fight it.

In the end, no humans were injured, but two dogs and a cat were killed in the fire. Damage estimates were put in the 300-thousand-dollar range.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.