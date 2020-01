Peter Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—We have more information about a fire that happened Sunday night. The blaze happened in a home near the 46-hundred block of 19th Avenue.

Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention and Safety Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that careless smoking started the flames.

Three people and the family dog got out safely. Santelli says the home did not have working smoke detectors.