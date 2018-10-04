First Life Ring Kiosk Installed

KENOSHA, WI–The first life preserver ring kiosk is now in place at Kenosha’s Harbor. The installation marked the first achievement of new water safety measures after a month of discussion and organization. Located at the east end of the south pier, the kiosk has an accessible life ring and rope which can be utilized in a water emergency.

The Kenosha City Council approved the placement this week. Additional kiosks are planned for the nearby north pier and near where the Pike River meets Lake Michigan.

Those areas are notorious for swimmers who have drowned over the years. This recent effort intensified after the downing of a 17 year old Indian Trail student less than a month ago.