First Responders, Investigators Testify in Jensen Retrial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another day of testimony in the Mark Jensen retrial Wednesday furthered the prosecution’s case as the proceedings reached the halfway point of their second week.

Assistant Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief David Wilkenson was one of the first responders who came to the Jensen residence in early December 1998 after Julie Jensen’s death was reported.

He said her body was cold and that rigor mortis had set in, meaning she had been deceased for some time.

Later in the day police detectives recounted their interrogations of Jensen-including his concealment of his affair when investigators asked about it.

The prosecution’s case is expected to last about another week.