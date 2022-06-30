First Suspected Monkeypox Case Reported in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) Health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in Lake County. The resident, whose age and gender have not been released, was tested by a state lab on Monday. The disease is not like Covid in that it is not airborne, and more difficult to spread. Health officials say the risk to Lake County residents is extremely low. There have been no reported cases in Kenosha County, and across the country, there have been just over 300 cases confirmed in 27 states. No deaths have been reported.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-30-22)