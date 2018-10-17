Fitzgerald lukewarm on pre-existing coverage guarantee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he won’t rule passing a state-level protection for people with pre-existing conditions.

But Fitzgerald told reporters Tuesday that there are Republican senators who are probably “not on board” with the idea.

Gov. Scott Walker has promised that as long as he’s governor, people with pre-existing conditions will be covered in Wisconsin. Walker also supports repealing the federal Affordable Care Act law that includes the guarantee.

Walker has said if that is repealed, he would then call on the Legislature to pass the state guarantee bill in special session.

It failed to pass it this year, in part because of the Republican opposition Fitzgerald referenced.

Fitzgerald says some Republicans oppose it because it would be a mandate.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers supports the federal law and has made Walker’s opposition to it a central part of his campaign.