Fitzgerald Warns Against Partisan Bills

MADISON, WI (AP)–Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’s warning fellow Republicans to think twice before bringing forward bills Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is certain to oppose.

Fitzgerald told reporters Monday that includes measures focused on restricting abortions and “some Second Amendment stuff.”

Fitzgerald says he doesn’t agree with Evers on the need to increase the minimum wage

Fitzgerald says he’s warning Republicans who have never lived under divided government to be prepared for the process slowing down as they calculate which issues can win approval from Evers.

Still, Fitzgerald called for bipartisanship during a Senate floor speech following inauguration. He says, “let us be united by our shared vision to make Wisconsin a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Update planned next week in case of missing Wisconsin girl Vos defends lawmakers’ role in first speech Democrat Tony Evers inaugurated as new Wisconsin Governor WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 1/7/19 1 of 2 girls convicted in Slender Man stabbing files appeal WLIP Voice of Lake County 1/7/19
Comments