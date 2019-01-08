Fitzgerald Warns Against Partisan Bills

MADISON, WI (AP)–Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’s warning fellow Republicans to think twice before bringing forward bills Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is certain to oppose.

Fitzgerald told reporters Monday that includes measures focused on restricting abortions and “some Second Amendment stuff.”

Fitzgerald says he doesn’t agree with Evers on the need to increase the minimum wage

Fitzgerald says he’s warning Republicans who have never lived under divided government to be prepared for the process slowing down as they calculate which issues can win approval from Evers.

Still, Fitzgerald called for bipartisanship during a Senate floor speech following inauguration. He says, “let us be united by our shared vision to make Wisconsin a better place to live, work and raise a family.”