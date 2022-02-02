Five Arrested After Southern Lake County Burglaries

(Lincolnshire, IL) Five people have been arrested, after a pair of Lake County gas station burglaries. Police in Riverwoods say the first incident took place around 3 o’clock Tuesday morning at Deerfield and Saunders Roads. A short time later, the same set of suspects reportedly burglarized a gas station in Lincolnshire. Police were able to track the group’s vehicle to Chicago where all of them were taken into custody. None of the suspects have been named, nor have charges been detailed at this point. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-2-22)