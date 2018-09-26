Five Injured in Three Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI–Five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha yesterday. The accident happened around 1:45 PM on 52nd Street and 56th avenue. According to police reports a gravel truck blew a tire causing the driver to lose control.

The truck struck at least three cars and then overturned. Four adults and an infant were taken to the hospital what’s being called minor to moderate injuries. There’s no update on their conditions.

The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up spilled gravel as well as a mix of fuel, oil and brake fluid.