Flatulent Cows And Pigs Will Face Carbon Tax In Denmark, A World First

FILE - Cows graze in a field in Luncavita, Romania, on May 21, 2019. Denmark will impose cattle farmers with a tax on livestock carbon dioxide emissions from 2030, claiming it will be the first country to do so, in a move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from each of their cows. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark will tax livestock farmers for the greenhouse gases emitted by their cows, sheep and pigs from 2030, the first country in the world to do so as it targets a major source of methane emissions, one of the most potent gases contributing to global warming.

The aim is to reach a 2030 target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels.

Although carbon dioxide typically gets more attention for its role in climate change, scientists say methane traps about 87 times more heat on a 20-year timescale.

In recent months, farmers across Europe have protested against environmental measures and regulations that they say are driving them to bankruptcy.