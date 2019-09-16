Flooding Fox and Des Plains River

(Gurnee, IL) Flooding from last week’s heavy rains continues along the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers.

On the Des Plaines, rising waters have seemed to level out, but the National Weather Service forecast has the possibility of a slight rise still possible near Gurnee, before levels start to drop.

On the Fox River, the Fox Waterway Agency has closed the upper and lower river to boaters due to flooding.

The Chain O’ Lakes is currently under no wake restrictions.

Rain is currently not in the forecast until Saturday.