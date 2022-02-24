Focus on Wisconsin voting law changes shifts to Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is set to give final approval to more than a dozen voting and election law changes that Republicans proposed in reaction to President Biden’s 2020 win.

The Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to pass all of the fast-tracked election bills today even though Gov. Tony Evers will almost surely veto them.

Republicans are trying to circumvent Evers by proposing some constitutional amendments that would need the approval of voters instead of the governor.

The election and voting bills foreshadow what the Republican agenda could look like next year if Evers is defeated in November.

Democrats say the bills would make it more difficult for voters to cast ballots and for local officials to administer elections.