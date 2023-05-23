Ford To Keep AM Radio On 2024 Models, Will Restore AM On Two Electric Vehicles From 2023

DETROIT (AP) — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all.

CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders.

They are concerned about keeping emergency alerts that often are sounded on AM stations.

Farley wrote that Ford will keep AM on all 2024 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, and it will use an online software update to restore it on two 2023 electric vehicles.

The move comes after a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers introduced a bill on Wednesday calling on the government to require AM in new vehicles at no additional cost.