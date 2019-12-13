Former Deputy Appears in Court

KENOSHA, WI–A former Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy who faces felony charges for misconduct in public office and drug possession appeared in court Thursday.

Lawyers for 32 year old Brian Houtsinger asked that one of the felony charges be dropped, a motion that was denied.

A criminal complaint accuses Houtsinger of filing a false report about the arrest of a man for bail jumping and of failing to file a report about marijuana he had confiscated during a vehicle stop.

The complaint says Houtsinger later told authorities he threw the bag of marijuana in the trash at a nearby gas station. Houtsinger is out on a signature bond.