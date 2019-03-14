Former Engine Plant Site Redevelopment Moves Forward

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Engine Plant closed over a decade ago and clean up at the site in the central part of the city is on-going. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that once that process is completed there will be some kind of technological development there. A consultant is working to plan exactly what form that development will take.

The mayor says he hopes that green technology can be part of the solution there. Still, Antaramian says it’s too early to put a timeline on the process.