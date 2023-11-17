(Associated Press) – The Carter Center has announced that former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia.

A statement Friday said the 96-year-old is at home with 99-year-old former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter family members said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

They announced earlier this year that the former first lady is suffering from dementia.

The former president entered hospice care at home in February.

The couple has been married for more than 77 years.

They established The Carter Center in Atlanta after Jimmy Carter’s 1980 defeat.

The global center advocates for human rights, democracy and public health.