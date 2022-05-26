Former Illinois Legislator Gets Prison in Scheme Involving Former Lake County Senator

CHICAGO (AP) A former Democratic leader in the Illinois House has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme. Luis Arroyo was handed a 57-month sentence by U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger on Wednesday after pleading guilty in November to a wire fraud count. The charge alleged that he tried to bribe former Lake County State Senator Terry Link to help promote certain legislation…Link, though, was cooperating in the investigation, in an attempt to help his own cause after he himself pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return. The bribe was part of a scam that involved popular but technically illegal “sweepstakes” games.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-26-22)