Former Kenosha Teacher Accused of Sending Lewd Messages to Student Held Over For Trial

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Racine man and former Kenosha teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate on-line relationship with a student was back in court yesterday.

Nathan Gardner is charged with multiple felonies including child enticement with sexual contact, possession of child pornography, and exposing a child to harmful material and harmful descriptions.

He’s also accused of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

Gardner waived his preliminary hearing and was held over for trial.

He remains in custody on a $30,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint alleges that Gardner sent inappropriate messages to the student over an adult dating app over the course of multiple years.

The behavior came to light when a friend of the student reported it to school authorities.

Gardner is due back in court of a pretrial hearing in January.