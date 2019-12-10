Former KUSD Administrator Charged With Sexual Assault of Student

Pete Serzant, WLIP News



KENOSHA, WI—A former Kenosha Unified administrator has been charged with several felonies for an alleged sexual affair with a student.

Curtiss Tolefree was a dean at Bradford high school when the incidents happened in the 2008-09 school year.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim was in Tolefree’s office quite often for being in trouble and their relationship became sexual. She was 17 and a junior at the time.

Of the many alleged sexual encounters, several happened in his school office, while others took place in his car, home, or hotels.

The situation ended when Tolefree was transfered to be principal at Washington Middle School.

He resigned last year after alleged relationships with other employees at the school came to light.

He’s currently the principal at Beulah Park Elementary in Zion.

Tolefree is due in court January 2nd, facing three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and other two other felonies.